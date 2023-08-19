Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 5,036 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,218,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

