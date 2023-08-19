Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 42,431 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,506 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,431 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 26.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 959 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.05.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

DVN opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

