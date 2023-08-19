Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 1,426 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Voya Financial worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.99. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $78.11.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOYA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $151,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

