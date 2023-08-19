Railway Pension Investments Ltd Takes $116.94 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,127,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,937,000. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $127.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $133.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,242,337.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,778 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,372 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

