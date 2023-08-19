New York Life Investment Management LLC Takes $464,000 Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,370 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of First Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in First Financial by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in First Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 724,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after buying an additional 13,543 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in First Financial by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in First Financial by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $445.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.05 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 26.21%. Analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Stories

