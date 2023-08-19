New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 533 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Roblox by 423.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $675,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 400.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 78,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.04.

Roblox Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $377,769.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 525,732 shares in the company, valued at $20,840,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $377,769.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 525,732 shares in the company, valued at $20,840,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 11,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $446,947.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,169,366.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,376,192 shares of company stock worth $48,475,650. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

