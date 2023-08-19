New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,621 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,324 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.95. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $242.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

TOWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Hovde Group began coverage on TowneBank in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

