New York Life Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,412,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,844,000 after buying an additional 576,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,402,000 after buying an additional 647,804 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,556,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,785,000 after buying an additional 245,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,323,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,304,000 after purchasing an additional 791,270 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TVTX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.21.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TVTX opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

