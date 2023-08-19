New York Life Investment Management LLC Makes New $462,000 Investment in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 39.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $32.43 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HRMY shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

