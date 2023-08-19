New York Life Investment Management LLC Makes New $462,000 Investment in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 39.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $32.43 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
