New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $465,000 Stock Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,022 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hanmi Financial worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,506,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,707,000 after buying an additional 26,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after buying an additional 125,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,356,000 after buying an additional 50,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,231,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,244,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,108,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

HAFC opened at $17.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.98. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAFC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

