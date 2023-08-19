New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $457,000 Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 169.4% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 27,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

UMBF stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $370.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.60 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In related news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $89,531.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

