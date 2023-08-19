New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 133,829 Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 133,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Century Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Century Therapeutics by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Century Therapeutics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IPSC shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

Century Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

IPSC stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.63. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48.

Century Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.