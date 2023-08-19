monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $211.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $211.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $161.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.87. monday.com has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $189.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -161.07 and a beta of 0.77.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.25 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in monday.com by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in monday.com by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in monday.com by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

