Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,748 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,178,000 after purchasing an additional 458,383 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,190,000 after buying an additional 221,893 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $8,173,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,206,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,235,000 after buying an additional 166,010 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE APAM opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

