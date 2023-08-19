International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,412 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.92% of International Money Express worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in International Money Express by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IMXI. JMP Securities lowered International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their target price on International Money Express from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

International Money Express Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $618.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.46. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07.

International Money Express Profile

(Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.