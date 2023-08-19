IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IAC were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in IAC by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in IAC by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in IAC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in IAC by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,850,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IAC from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on IAC from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on IAC from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IAC in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $54.16 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $72.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

