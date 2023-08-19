Horizon Investment Services LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Horizon Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $127.46 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $133.74. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,778 shares of company stock worth $10,273,372. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

