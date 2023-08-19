Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326,529 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $5.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.83.

MQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

In related news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $110,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marqeta news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $110,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judson C. Linville purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $199,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,889. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

