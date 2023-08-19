Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases New Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 177.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.5 %

KEY opened at $10.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.67%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

