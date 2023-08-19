Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $237,000 in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,904 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.38. KB Home has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.67.

KB Home Increases Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,376,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,376,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $229,393.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,699.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

