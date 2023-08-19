Boxwood Ventures Inc. Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boxwood Ventures Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,871 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.3% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $127.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,778 shares of company stock worth $10,273,372 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

