Barden Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,358 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Barden Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,778 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,372 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $127.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

