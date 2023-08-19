Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,432 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROIV. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,539,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after buying an additional 117,329 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,965,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 456.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 1,437,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 57,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $435,857.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,919.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $435,857.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,919.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,966,895.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 660,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,830,772 shares of company stock worth $137,658,006 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ROIV stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.28. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.68%. Roivant Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

