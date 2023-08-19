AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,751 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $8,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services
In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance
Shares of AMN opened at $89.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $129.04.
AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $991.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.
AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.
