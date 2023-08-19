Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $971,000. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 42,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,881,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $188,826,000 after buying an additional 329,176 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,778 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,372. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $127.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.