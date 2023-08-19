Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is First Pacific Advisors LP’s 3rd Largest Position

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,690,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,127 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.9% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $382,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $227,040.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $227,040.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,778 shares of company stock worth $10,273,372. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $127.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.29. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

