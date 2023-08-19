4,338 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Natera by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Natera by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,319,868.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $132,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,938,335.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $221,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 504,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,319,868.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,493 shares of company stock worth $1,401,628 in the last ninety days. 9.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. Natera had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NTRA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

