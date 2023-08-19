36,528 Shares in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 473.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 95,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 78,468 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 61,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 379.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $10.02.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

