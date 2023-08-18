Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $798,000 Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,406,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 414.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 551,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,356,000 after buying an additional 443,935 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $426,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,624,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,497,500. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.12. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.