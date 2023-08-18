Stokes Family Office LLC Has $3.53 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $129.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $107,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,778 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,372. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

