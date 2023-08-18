Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 63,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $174.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.05 and its 200 day moving average is $161.37. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

