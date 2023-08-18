Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 59,952 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,952 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Celsius worth $10,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $93,034,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,224,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 28.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,643,000 after purchasing an additional 256,111 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,762,000 after purchasing an additional 255,413 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 172.3% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 401,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,351,000 after buying an additional 254,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Celsius from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.80.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $169.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.22 and a 200-day moving average of $118.39. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $183.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -88.66 and a beta of 1.82.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. The firm had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alexandre Ruberti sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,826.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,976 shares of company stock worth $104,946,041 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

