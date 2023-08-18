Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 8,218 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.09% of UFP Technologies worth $10,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 2,056 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $316,562.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,746.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $156.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.14. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $205.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.84.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 23.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on UFP Technologies from $171.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

