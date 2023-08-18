Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 1,677 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of AptarGroup worth $9,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.83.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $121.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $126.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.76.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $895.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Insider Activity

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 8,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,420 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $174,432.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,199 shares in the company, valued at $884,325.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,742. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Further Reading

