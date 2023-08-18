Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10 Million Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,791 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 46,774 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Matador Resources worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at $7,819,728. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Price Performance

NYSE:MTDR opened at $60.35 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $73.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.83%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

