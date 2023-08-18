Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.34 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,416,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,080,000 after purchasing an additional 334,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 873,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,183,000 after purchasing an additional 208,387 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $486.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $564.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $509.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.00.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

