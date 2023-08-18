ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 3,940.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,347,711.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $1,039,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $80,045,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,075 shares of company stock valued at $5,019,024 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RMD opened at $164.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.09. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.48 and a 52 week high of $243.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

