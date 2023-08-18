Prospector Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 184.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,495 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

GOOGL opened at $129.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $133.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,242,337.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,242,337.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,778 shares of company stock worth $10,273,372 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

