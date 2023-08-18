Palisade Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Palisade Capital Management LP decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,242,337.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,778 shares of company stock worth $10,273,372 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $129.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

