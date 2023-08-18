New York Life Investment Management LLC Takes $472,000 Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of American Vanguard at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 2.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in American Vanguard by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVD shares. TheStreet cut shares of American Vanguard from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

NYSE:AVD opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $452.69 million, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.95. American Vanguard Co. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Eilers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,843.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Eilers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,843.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $121,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,101,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,091,854.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

