New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $472,000 in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,201,000 after purchasing an additional 207,550 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,643,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,280,000 after buying an additional 26,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,014,000 after buying an additional 1,023,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,237,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,454,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of PZZA opened at $77.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.97.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 7th. OTR Global raised Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.