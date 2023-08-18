MGO One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 14,436 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,436 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 79,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

BBVA opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBVA. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

