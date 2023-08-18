McIlrath & Eck LLC Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McIlrath & Eck LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of JNJ opened at $174.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.37. The firm has a market cap of $452.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
