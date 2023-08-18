McIlrath & Eck LLC Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McIlrath & Eck LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $174.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.37. The firm has a market cap of $452.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.