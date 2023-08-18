Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125,018 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

MRVL stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of -302.95, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,410.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,708.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,410.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,521 shares of company stock worth $13,648,595. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

View Our Latest Report on MRVL

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.