Knuff & Co LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $174.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.