JDM Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

JDM Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

JNJ stock opened at $174.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $452.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.