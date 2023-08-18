Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.9% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 63,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $174.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.