Hudock Inc. Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hudock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,242,337.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,778 shares of company stock worth $10,273,372 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $129.92 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $133.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

