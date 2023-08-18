Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,458.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

HR opened at $16.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $26.74.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -269.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.