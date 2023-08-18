Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Trading Down 1.3 %

GGG stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.35. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.17 and a 12-month high of $87.94. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $1,198,044.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,089.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan purchased 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $1,198,044.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,089.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,826 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

